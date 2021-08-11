Roman Klčo

Arcane House Tutorial

Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Hire Me
  • Save
Arcane House Tutorial tutorial fantasy stylized textures substance diorama render blender illustration 3d
Download color palette

New process video on modeling, texturing and lighting the stylized fantasy arcane house in Blender 2.93 is out now!
https://youtu.be/glqPbpQ8G4g

------------
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

------------
You can follow here 👇
Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
Hire Me

More by Roman Klčo

View profile
    • Like