:::Space game book illustrations:::

:::Space game book illustrations::: satellite exploration vector station mars pawns spaceship board game game game book illustration space
  1. AstronautGame_fullBoard_sounas-Livre-Jeu-Objectif-Espace_01.jpg
  2. AstronautGame_fullBoard_sounas-Livre-Jeu-Objectif-Espace_05.jpg
  3. AstronautGame_fullBoard_sounas-Livre-Jeu-Objectif-Espace_02.jpg
  4. AstronautGame_fullBoard_sounas-Livre-Jeu-Objectif-Espace_04.jpg
  5. AstronautGame_fullBoard_sounas-Livre-Jeu-Objectif-Espace_03.jpg

Illustrations and board game design about the book  "Le Livre-Jeu Objectif Espace" for the french Fleurus Editions.

You can see more illustrations here:
https://www.sounasdesign.com/portfolio/livre-jeu-objectif-espace-space-game-book-with-a-board/

