batscan

batscan negativespace wifi echo sound waves scan bat animal design creative clever simple minimal logo
Download color palette

choosing the colors for a Brand Identity it's not an easy task specially that most marks of the same domaine are using usually the same colors. blue for security and insurance green for agricuture ect...That's why a designer should always stay away from the common when it come to choose a color, most of bats marks are using dark brown or black so i decided to stay away from these colors and try something very catchy like this amazing purple color.

Because i like to make brand identities stand out , i always use unique colors that keep the mark catshy among competirtors.⁣

Got a project? Let's work together! Email: info@logorilla.art

batscan
