Eleganz IT Solutions

AVL

Eleganz IT Solutions
Eleganz IT Solutions
  • Save
AVL india mobileapp ittechnology developer webdevelopment ui animation branding logo app website design
Download color palette

Founded in 1948, AVL is the world’s largest independent company for the development, simulation and testing of all types of powertrain systems. Today, the company has over 11.5k employees across 26 countries and turnover of approximately 1.97 billion euros.
The Goal:

AVL’s goal was to deliver an immersive user experience through their website. Starting from the design to navigation – the entire website needed a facelift. AVL wanted to ensure that their visitors get what they’re looking for quickly and easily.

Here are a few things AVL wanted to achieve with the project:

Better website performance
Lightning fast page loading speed
Well-thought-out design
Seamless navigation
Intuitive interface

Eleganz IT Solutions
Eleganz IT Solutions

More by Eleganz IT Solutions

View profile
    • Like