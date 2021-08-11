🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Founded in 1948, AVL is the world’s largest independent company for the development, simulation and testing of all types of powertrain systems. Today, the company has over 11.5k employees across 26 countries and turnover of approximately 1.97 billion euros.
The Goal:
AVL’s goal was to deliver an immersive user experience through their website. Starting from the design to navigation – the entire website needed a facelift. AVL wanted to ensure that their visitors get what they’re looking for quickly and easily.
Here are a few things AVL wanted to achieve with the project:
Better website performance
Lightning fast page loading speed
Well-thought-out design
Seamless navigation
Intuitive interface