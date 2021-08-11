Founded in 1948, AVL is the world’s largest independent company for the development, simulation and testing of all types of powertrain systems. Today, the company has over 11.5k employees across 26 countries and turnover of approximately 1.97 billion euros.

The Goal:

AVL’s goal was to deliver an immersive user experience through their website. Starting from the design to navigation – the entire website needed a facelift. AVL wanted to ensure that their visitors get what they’re looking for quickly and easily.

Here are a few things AVL wanted to achieve with the project:

Better website performance

Lightning fast page loading speed

Well-thought-out design

Seamless navigation

Intuitive interface