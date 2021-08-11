A Place Where People Share Stories Worth Sharing!

We live in a world full of stories. If you have a story to tell or an experience to share, we will consider it a privilege to hear your real-life story. No matter how outlandish or fascinating it may sound, you never know… your story could change the world for the better

The Goal:

Client wants us to design unique storytelling and sharing websites with the latest popular features of such websites. The client’s goal is to create more inclusive storytelling by helping to tell important stories and sharing their knowledge and resources with an empowered community of storytellers.

Here are a few things MS Talks India wanted to achieve through this project:

• Trendy, intuitive design and user experience.

• Reduce site loading time with proper design

• Make navigation easy