Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rob Daniels

Branding | Simcoe Shores | Logo Design

Rob Daniels
Rob Daniels
  • Save
Branding | Simcoe Shores | Logo Design cottage lake icon flat logo branding
Download color palette

I few variations for the Simcoe Shores logo. The bird icon is based on the endangered Piping Plovers native to the region. I like how the "S" submerged in the water looks kind of like a sea monster poking his head out.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Rob Daniels
Rob Daniels

More by Rob Daniels

View profile
    • Like