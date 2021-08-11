Infor is a global leader in business cloud software products for companies in industry specific markets. Infor builds complete industry suites in the cloud and efficiently deploys technology that puts the user experience first, leverages data science, and integrates easily into existing systems.

Over 67,000 organizations worldwide rely on Infor to help overcome market disruptions and achieve business-wide digital transformation.

The Goal:

The client wanted us to redesign the look and feel of their existing website to make a modern user interface. The real goal was to redesign the website to make it more user-friendly and engaging. Besides, the site needed to be industry-appropriate and mobile-friendly.

The following are some of the goals that INFOR hopes to achieve through this project:

• Mobile Responsive and user friendly

• Lightning fast page loading speed

• Use of Latest website features and technologies

• SEO Friendly