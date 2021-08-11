CleanMyMac X UI Refresh

Oleksandr Pronskyi
Hey dribbblers!

Earlier this year we've refreshed the look and feel of the app, including color scheme, navigation, icons, animations, and a ton of minor polishing.

Feedback is highly appreciated!

