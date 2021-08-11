MD. HASIBUL ISLAM

E-Learning Platform Mobile App Design

MD. HASIBUL ISLAM
MD. HASIBUL ISLAM
  • Save
E-Learning Platform Mobile App Design graphic design ui branding design ux product design website design mobile app design landing page design
Download color palette

Hello, Creative People
Today, I am going to share my latest design,
E-Learning Platform Mobile App Design. Hope you guys
will like it!

If you want to full view project: https://www.behance.net/mdhasibulislam5

Tools: Figma

Looking for UI/UX designer for your projects?
Drop a message: "hasib.uxui@gmail.com"

Please Press "L" For Showing Your Love.

Feedback is always appreciated
Thank you!

MD. HASIBUL ISLAM
MD. HASIBUL ISLAM

More by MD. HASIBUL ISLAM

View profile
    • Like