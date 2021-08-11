Kaleemullah Basheer

Flat Design Character Serious Man, Vector Digital Illustration

Kaleemullah Basheer
Kaleemullah Basheer
  • Save
Flat Design Character Serious Man, Vector Digital Illustration man adobe photoshop adobe illustrator animation mark rise design dribbble dribbble protfolio illustration graphic design flat design dribble character design cartoon adobe
Download color palette

DAY 3 ARTWORK

KALEEMULLAH

p.s.
Inspired by mark rise , I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.

Kaleemullah Basheer
Kaleemullah Basheer

More by Kaleemullah Basheer

View profile
    • Like