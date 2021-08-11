Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yewwniverse BRIEFD by Dann Petty

Earlier this year i join BRIEFD. It is a class and/or mentorship program by Dann Petty, For every week in a month he give web design challenge and live review. Got a lot insight and super bonus rare live experience as freelancer from him as well =). And here is the one project that i enjoy and love the most

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
