Jordan Gilroy

Jungkraut

Jordan Gilroy
Jordan Gilroy
Hire Me
  • Save
Jungkraut vegan natural alps men skincare ui ux typography web design website ecommerce
Jungkraut vegan natural alps men skincare ui ux typography web design website ecommerce
Jungkraut vegan natural alps men skincare ui ux typography web design website ecommerce
Download color palette
  1. Jungkraut — Dribbble 1.png
  2. Jungkraut — Dribbble 6.png
  3. Jungkraut — Dribbble 7.png

Here's my design for Jungkraut — a men's skincare brand crafted from natural ingredients sourced in the Swiss Alps.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Jordan Gilroy
Jordan Gilroy
Digital Designer 🤟🏻
Hire Me

More by Jordan Gilroy

View profile
    • Like