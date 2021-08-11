Valera Pevnev
Narrative BI

Narrative BI: Onboarding

Valera Pevnev
Narrative BI
Valera Pevnev for Narrative BI
Hire Us
  • Save
Narrative BI: Onboarding bi onboarding ui web interface product onboarding dashboard business intelligence web interface narrative bi narrative bi web app product ui product onboarding
Download color palette

Narrative BI is Live!

Hello everyone 🏀
Here is the shot with an onboarding flow from Narrative BI public release.

We’re ready to invite our first users to try Narrative BI for Google Analytics. Connect your GA account in one click for free and start exploring personalized data insights from your GA!

Learn more about Narrative BI for Google Analytics and try it for free using → this link!

P.S Illustrations by talented Arina Savinova.

--------

If you like our work follow Narrative BI on Dribbble to see more upcoming shots in near future.

Narrative BI
Narrative BI
Last BI tool your company will ever need
Hire Us

More by Narrative BI

View profile
    • Like