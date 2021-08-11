Narrative BI: Onboarding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Narrative BI is Live!
Hello everyone 🏀
Here is the shot with an onboarding flow from Narrative BI public release.
We’re ready to invite our first users to try Narrative BI for Google Analytics. Connect your GA account in one click for free and start exploring personalized data insights from your GA!
Learn more about Narrative BI for Google Analytics and try it for free using → this link!
P.S Illustrations by talented Arina Savinova.
--------
If you like our work follow Narrative BI on Dribbble to see more upcoming shots in near future.