Etienne Portas

Geometry #1

Etienne Portas
Etienne Portas
  • Save
Geometry #1 motion design vector flat design branding concept art loop animation 2d
Download color palette

Played around with geometric shapes to create this minimalistic - and yet oddly satisfying to watch - motion design piece.

“Less is more” as they say. Do you agree with this statement? You have two hours 🙃

Oh, and you can probably instinctively tell but I borrowed the colour palette from a small indie business starting with a G (wink-wink)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Etienne Portas
Etienne Portas

More by Etienne Portas

View profile
    • Like