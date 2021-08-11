Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Talha Jubayer

Proffesional Visiting Card Design.

Talha Jubayer
Talha Jubayer
  • Save
Proffesional Visiting Card Design. branding graphic design visiting card design visiting card logo graphicdesigner graphicdesign businesscarddesign businesscard brandidentity logo design printing
Download color palette

Hi viewers,
This is my new Professional Visiting card Design.
Features:
+Easy Customizable & Editable File.
+EPS
+CMYK & RGB Colours (300 PPI resolution)
If you need any design please
contact with me: jubayermd617@gmail.com
My behance account: www.behance.net/talha_jubayer
-----------------------------------------------
Thank you for watching this shot.
If you need any design please contact with me.

Talha Jubayer
Talha Jubayer

More by Talha Jubayer

View profile
    • Like