Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adrian Onea

Markiskunngen - Brand Logo

Adrian Onea
Adrian Onea
Hire Me
  • Save
Markiskunngen - Brand Logo type logo type design type logo designer logo design branding design minimalism ui vector illustration design flat adobe illustrator flat logos branding minimal logo
Markiskunngen - Brand Logo type logo type design type logo designer logo design branding design minimalism ui vector illustration design flat adobe illustrator flat logos branding minimal logo
Markiskunngen - Brand Logo type logo type design type logo designer logo design branding design minimalism ui vector illustration design flat adobe illustrator flat logos branding minimal logo
Markiskunngen - Brand Logo type logo type design type logo designer logo design branding design minimalism ui vector illustration design flat adobe illustrator flat logos branding minimal logo
Markiskunngen - Brand Logo type logo type design type logo designer logo design branding design minimalism ui vector illustration design flat adobe illustrator flat logos branding minimal logo
Markiskunngen - Brand Logo type logo type design type logo designer logo design branding design minimalism ui vector illustration design flat adobe illustrator flat logos branding minimal logo
Download color palette
  1. Markiskungen.jpg
  2. Markiskungen 2.jpg
  3. Mock-up 12.jpg
  4. Mock-up 13.jpg
  5. Mock-up 11.jpg
  6. Mock-up 14.jpg

I've been working on a project, and client decided to change the name, so this version is gone. I love how it looks, so I wanted to share with you :)

Adrian Onea
Adrian Onea
Branding is the name of the game!
Hire Me

More by Adrian Onea

View profile
    • Like