negin

jigodu

negin
negin
  • Save
jigodu illustration design digital art visual art
Download color palette

Jigudo is a monster.Looks like a big worm.
Time lapse of this piece on YouTube channel.soon...!
(Children's book illustration)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
negin
negin

More by negin

View profile
    • Like