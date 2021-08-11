More beautiful shots with our Kaplias packaging design.

Kaplias is a Romanian brand passionate about art prints, interior design, and everything home decor. They collaborate with local photographers, artists, designers, and illustrators to transpose their work into beautiful, high-quality art prints for your home. Keywords that describe their signature style are rustic, artsy, modern, minimal, with strong Scandinavian influences.

We designed a brand identity system with their artistic style and brand values in mind, such as love for all things natural and hand-crafted. The customized logotype beautifully complements the packaging illustration and the earthy color palette matched perfectly their cardboard-focused packaging, which is eco-friendly, recyclable, made from 100% recycled paper, and printed with non-toxic inks. Scope of work: brand identity, brand guidelines book, packaging design system.

