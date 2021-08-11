🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
More beautiful shots with our Kaplias packaging design.
Kaplias is a Romanian brand passionate about art prints, interior design, and everything home decor. They collaborate with local photographers, artists, designers, and illustrators to transpose their work into beautiful, high-quality art prints for your home. Keywords that describe their signature style are rustic, artsy, modern, minimal, with strong Scandinavian influences.
We designed a brand identity system with their artistic style and brand values in mind, such as love for all things natural and hand-crafted. The customized logotype beautifully complements the packaging illustration and the earthy color palette matched perfectly their cardboard-focused packaging, which is eco-friendly, recyclable, made from 100% recycled paper, and printed with non-toxic inks. Scope of work: brand identity, brand guidelines book, packaging design system.
Visit our website | Inquire | Behance | Instagram