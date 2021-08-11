I am so excited to share one of my favourite projects that I worked on for 'Wordfetti' website. Once again, it was a successful collaboration with my friend and colleague Musarrat. Together, we worked on the illustrations and animations for this website. Overall, this was an amazing experience, and I enjoyed every part of it :)

Please see the full project on behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124870513/Wordfetti