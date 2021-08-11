Jaminjayz

Bamboo girl

Bamboo girl perspective forest art tutorials illustration environment drawing concept art character design character concept anime africaart africa kenya kenyaart manga mangaart animegirl animeart girl animation
I made this digitally and I sketched this out while randomly coming up with ideas and decided to clean it up. I enjoyed the process and liked how it turned out and decided to share it!

