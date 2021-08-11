Rabbixel

Engleezi Branding Case Study

Rabbixel
Rabbixel
  • Save
Engleezi Branding Case Study graphic design banner facebook banner instagram post social media design website case study stationary brand identity branding logo design conceptual flat modern vector graphics rabbixel
Download color palette

https://bit.ly/3fSUkWo

Take a look into the branding case study of ENGLEEZI, an online platform to learn English in an easy and convenient way. From a dot to a pattern, a brand is built on various factors putting in the efforts of many individuals. From the example of this study, we help you understand the needs of your brand better and create something valuable.

Rabbixel
Rabbixel

More by Rabbixel

View profile
    • Like