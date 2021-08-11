Font Resources

Milky Walky - Ligature Sans Serif Font

Milky Walky - Ligature Sans Serif Font design calligraphy stylish fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts font
Introducing the new Milky Walky Ligature Sans Serif!!! Milky Walky is a modern and elegant sans serif font. This font is both modern and nostalgic and works great for logos, magazine, social media. Already matched up and ready to be used together for your next design! For those of you who are needing a touch of elegant, stylish, classy, chic and modernity for your designs, this font was created for you!

