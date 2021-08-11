Retrips - Retro Bold Font

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
Introducing, new font, Retrips - a soft bold serif with ligatures and alternates! ---
Retrips is a modern and soft bold serif with a bunch of ligatures and alternates that will make your presentation or logo even more stunning and stand out! This font will make your project looks retro and chic. You can use this font for poster, event, or your social media post. Retrips also support Multi Language. and already PUA Encoded! ---