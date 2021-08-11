Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retrips - Retro Bold Font

Retrips - Retro Bold Font stylish magazine display font fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts font
Introducing, new font, Retrips - a soft bold serif with ligatures and alternates! ---

Retrips is a modern and soft bold serif with a bunch of ligatures and alternates that will make your presentation or logo even more stunning and stand out! This font will make your project looks retro and chic. You can use this font for poster, event, or your social media post. Retrips also support Multi Language. and already PUA Encoded! ---

