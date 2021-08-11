Devstree IT Services

Freddie App

Hello dribblers... 🏀

Here we launch Freddie App, to manage your music gig in just a minute! We're super excited to share this music app and offers an alternative way for musicians and venue-owners to find their personalised best matches, negotiate payment and schedule events.

Download now: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.devstree.freddie

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
