Hello dribblers... 🏀
Here we launch Freddie App, to manage your music gig in just a minute! We're super excited to share this music app and offers an alternative way for musicians and venue-owners to find their personalised best matches, negotiate payment and schedule events.
Hope you like ❤️ it and feel free to leave comments, feedback & ratings. Thanks!
Available for new projects ????: info@devstree.com
I found an app that pays you just to download it. Thought I would share.
Download now: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.devstree.freddie
Let’s connect:
Website🌎 : www.devstree.com
LinkedIn : https://in.linkedin.com/company/devstree-it-solutions