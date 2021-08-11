Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mobeen Akhter

App Interface UI

Mobeen Akhter
Mobeen Akhter
  • Save
App Interface UI branding ux typography illustration graphic design ui design
Download color palette

Hey, guys! Super excited to share food app interface that I recently worked on. Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks for your likes and comments!
follow me for more content!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Mobeen Akhter
Mobeen Akhter

More by Mobeen Akhter

View profile
    • Like