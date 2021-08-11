Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Instic - Minimalist Brand Guidelines Presentation

Instic - Minimalist Brand Guidelines Presentation powerpoint multipurpose template multipurpose keynote google slides web development web design website modern clean unique corporate company portfolio photography studio pitch deck colorful minimalist brand guidelines
Attracting the attention of consumers using the brand you have starting from making an attractive presentation of your brand guidelines. You can use, Instic, a minimalist brand guidelines presentation template, that’s perfect for company, corporate, or any other business you manage.

It has a simple design with rustic taste in every slide that makes it more eye-catching and outstanding. It also has a well-organized layout that will help you deliver the idea of guidelines well to your team or supervisors. Make your brand be number one with the perfect guidelines.

