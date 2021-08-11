Glorive - Natural Minimalist Brand Guide PPT

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💚🎨💚 Get Powerpoint + Keynote + Google Slides! 💚🎨💚
Creating and inventing products of a brand is one thing but maintaining sustainability and resilience in the market is another thing. That’s why to grow bigger in the industry every company or business should have a proper guideline to keep the production in line with the company’s ideas or missions. Make your brand guideline the most presentable and comprehensive way using Glorive, a natural sensation minimalist brand Guidelines presentation template.
It has a simple design and compact package that focus on the brand guidelines from tone color, typography, logo, and more. It will help you make the presentation needed. The natural sensation from the earthy color offered by this template will be perfect for any company, corporate, business or professional who loves simplicity and natural feel in the presentation but still leave a deep impression.