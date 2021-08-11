Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Social Media Templates

Glorive - Natural Minimalist Brand Guide PPT

Social Media Templates
Social Media Templates
  • Save
Glorive - Natural Minimalist Brand Guide PPT powerpoint multipurpose template multipurpose keynote google slides web development web design website modern clean unique corporate company portfolio photography studio pitch deck colorful minimal natural
Download color palette

💚🎨💚 Get Powerpoint + Keynote + Google Slides! 💚🎨💚​​

Creating and inventing products of a brand is one thing but maintaining sustainability and resilience in the market is another thing. That’s why to grow bigger in the industry every company or business should have a proper guideline to keep the production in line with the company’s ideas or missions. Make your brand guideline the most presentable and comprehensive way using Glorive, a natural sensation minimalist brand Guidelines presentation template.

It has a simple design and compact package that focus on the brand guidelines from tone color, typography, logo, and more. It will help you make the presentation needed. The natural sensation from the earthy color offered by this template will be perfect for any company, corporate, business or professional who loves simplicity and natural feel in the presentation but still leave a deep impression.

Social Media Templates
Social Media Templates
Presentation Templates

More by Social Media Templates

View profile
    • Like