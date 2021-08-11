Glorive - Natural Minimalist Brand Guide PPT

💚🎨💚 Get Powerpoint + Keynote + Google Slides! 💚🎨💚​​

Creating and inventing products of a brand is one thing but maintaining sustainability and resilience in the market is another thing. That’s why to grow bigger in the industry every company or business should have a proper guideline to keep the production in line with the company’s ideas or missions. Make your brand guideline the most presentable and comprehensive way using Glorive, a natural sensation minimalist brand Guidelines presentation template.

It has a simple design and compact package that focus on the brand guidelines from tone color, typography, logo, and more. It will help you make the presentation needed. The natural sensation from the earthy color offered by this template will be perfect for any company, corporate, business or professional who loves simplicity and natural feel in the presentation but still leave a deep impression.