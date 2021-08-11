Janis Andzans

Another illustration for Eventide, in calloboration with Hyphen. Check the full project https://www.behance.net/gallery/125093547/Develop-Sustain-Restore

Credits:
Client, Eventide
Agency, Hyphen
Ashley Walton, Creative Director

