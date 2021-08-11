Max Shevchuk

Hyppo.CH finance fintech website ux interface ui design ui interaction animation calculator mortgage mobile web design web design
Redesign of the homepage and several screens for desktop and mobile devices. There were added interactive elements and improved UX.
https://hyppo.ch

Hyppo.CH an innovative online mortgage calculator created by Keen Innovation – a fintech innovation lab based in Basel (Switzerland).

Art-direction: Ilya Shumilin

