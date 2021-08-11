Luka Zarandia

Heads

Luka Zarandia
Luka Zarandia
Hire Me
  • Save
Heads illustration design brand and identity face human face human head logo human head human logo identity logotype symbol branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

This is the piece I bumped into while working on a logotype with a lot of human head sketching process

Luka Zarandia
Luka Zarandia
With caramel intent
Hire Me

More by Luka Zarandia

View profile
    • Like