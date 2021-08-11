Standard Schnauzer Logo

Based on paintings by Renaissance artists Rembrandt and Albrecht Durer it's evident dogs of this type have existed for several centuries. ⁣

Their name comes from the German word 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐳𝐞, which informally means 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞.⁣

Unlike the Poodle, the three sizes of Schnauzers are completely separate breeds. Standard Schnauzers are either salt-and-pepper or black in color. They’re known for high intelligence, reliability and strength.⁣

During World War I, Schnauzers were used to carry dispatches and aid Red Cross workers. They were also used in Germany for police work.⁣

Designed as a part of an ongoing personal project exploring different dog breeds through logos and illustrations.