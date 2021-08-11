Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Diana Molytė

Standard Schnauzer Logo

Standard Schnauzer Logo schnauzer illustration dog illustration new logo pet business dog icon logomark dog logo minimal dog art branding design logodesigner logo illustration doglogo dog dogfolio animal logo schnauzer logo schnauzer
Based on paintings by Renaissance artists Rembrandt and Albrecht Durer it's evident dogs of this type have existed for several centuries. ⁣

Their name comes from the German word 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐳𝐞, which informally means 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞.⁣

Unlike the Poodle, the three sizes of Schnauzers are completely separate breeds. Standard Schnauzers are either salt-and-pepper or black in color. They’re known for high intelligence, reliability and strength.⁣

During World War I, Schnauzers were used to carry dispatches and aid Red Cross workers. They were also used in Germany for police work.⁣

Designed as a part of an ongoing personal project exploring different dog breeds through logos and illustrations.

