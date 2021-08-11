🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Standard Schnauzer Logo
Based on paintings by Renaissance artists Rembrandt and Albrecht Durer it's evident dogs of this type have existed for several centuries.
Their name comes from the German word 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐳𝐞, which informally means 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞.
Unlike the Poodle, the three sizes of Schnauzers are completely separate breeds. Standard Schnauzers are either salt-and-pepper or black in color. They’re known for high intelligence, reliability and strength.
During World War I, Schnauzers were used to carry dispatches and aid Red Cross workers. They were also used in Germany for police work.
Designed as a part of an ongoing personal project exploring different dog breeds through logos and illustrations.