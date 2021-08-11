Endi Pons

Geyser💦 App icon

Geyser💦 App icon daily ui logo branding
The dailyUI challenge #005 as "App icon" as a theme.
This was the perfect occasion for http://geyser.marcusandtrane.com, which firsts logos were too bulky and lacking simplicity.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
