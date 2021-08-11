Often called "a heart wrapped in fur," the Briard is a true french breed. I’ve featured these fluffy dogs in my last post of Sierra Leone stamp, so here’s a bit more about their origin.⁣

🇫🇷 The breed is named for the dairy-producing region of Brie in northern France, best known for the gooey cheese of the same name.⁣

🐑 The French appreciated and revered the Briard’s intelligence and athleticism, considering them a “two for one” dog of sorts, since they were as capable at herding sheep into place as they were at protecting them from predators.⁣

🐾 In addition to their herding work, Briards also proved incredibly useful during the French and Indian War, where they were used to carry supplies, guard access points, and search for wounded soldiers. For their heroic efforts, Briards were named the official dog breed of the French army.⁣

Designed as a part of an ongoing personal project exploring different dog breeds through logos and illustrations.