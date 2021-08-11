BASIC BEACH Brand Identity Concept

BASIC BEACH is a clothing brand inspired by the surf culture and vibe.

The name is a play on words which showcases the brand’s new-age and modern aesthetic.

The objective was to embody the minimalistic fashion and lifestyle of a surfer into every aspect of their branding including the patterns, logo design and visual identity.

The concept was to highlight the surfing culture while sticking to the simple yet chic vibe of the brand. The idea revolves around the love of the ocean and it's constant state of change and fluidity.

Geometric designs and abstract shapes are at the forefront of the logo design as well as the patterns. I wanted it to be minimal while channelling their love for surfing, so the color palette was inspired by exactly that. A serene ocean blue and a contrasting orange fits the coastal energy I was going for.

I have also integrated my patterns that were developed from various elements of the logo to create abstract designs onto their apparel as well as other collaterals.

