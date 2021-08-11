VIVID TROPICS 15 vector seamless patterns

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
A luxurious VIVID TROPICAL bundle consisting of 15 different patterns of juicy and vibrant colors! These patterns look amazing both separately and combined into one project! Each pattern is left as seamless patterns in 3 formats - editable vector, jpeg and png with transparent background.
All elements are high resolution, pure colors for excellent print results. Each pattern is designed to be the perfect match for any end product - from small interior décor to wallpaper printing, apparel and footwear collections, stationery and exclusive accessories.
PROJECT INCLUDED:
15 EPS files with vector floral patterns
15 JPEG patterns (4000x4000 pixels, 300dpi)
15 PNG files with transparent background
