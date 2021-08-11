Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maria Galybina

VIVID TROPICS 15 vector seamless patterns

Maria Galybina
Maria Galybina
Download color palette
VIVID TROPICS

Price
$35
A luxurious VIVID TROPICAL bundle consisting of 15 different patterns of juicy and vibrant colors! These patterns look amazing both separately and combined into one project! Each pattern is left as seamless patterns in 3 formats - editable vector, jpeg and png with transparent background.
All elements are high resolution, pure colors for excellent print results. Each pattern is designed to be the perfect match for any end product - from small interior décor to wallpaper printing, apparel and footwear collections, stationery and exclusive accessories.

PROJECT INCLUDED:
15 EPS files with vector floral patterns
15 JPEG patterns (4000x4000 pixels, 300dpi)
15 PNG files with transparent background

Freelance Illustrator and Designer
