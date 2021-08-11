Shashank Kumar

Skeuomorphic Camera Illustration

Skeuomorphic Camera Illustration skeuomorphic figma 3d 3d illustration figma illustration figma camera illustration polaroid camera camera skeuomorphism skeuomorphic illustration
Download color palette
  1. Konica_Cam_Dribbble.mp4
  2. Konica Cam.png
  3. 1.png
  4. 2.png

This This is a skeuomorphic representation of retro style camera designed completely in Figma.

Feel free to share your inputs and views.

Duplicate the Figma file here - https://bit.ly/3fUHuH3

