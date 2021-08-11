Florian Casanova

Voodoo Gaming art direction

Our collaboration with Voodoo.io for their brand new media "Press Start" and as well a new design for their Voodoo Competition Game & Publishing page !

Designer :
Amandia Kuoch
Clément Cassajus

More on : https://www.instagram.com/casanova.kuoch/

#branding #digital #artdirection #design #gaming #startup #creative #designer #media #digitalmarketing

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
