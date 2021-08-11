Inga Ziemele

'Take it to 200' style frame

'Take it to 200' style frame falling palm trees psychedelic la music 2d animation skate skateboard interview cuco spotify milk cereal cinnamon cinnamon toast crunch space dope digital vector illustration
A style frame from an ad for Spotify x Cinnamon Toast Crunch x Cuco.
Full animation here: https://vimeo.com/512959914

