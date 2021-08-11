Alicja Kot

Daily UI #79: Itinerary

Alicja Kot
Alicja Kot
  • Save
Daily UI #79: Itinerary usable ux graphic design minimalist simple clean interface purple gradient ui uxui uiux travel app planning mobile app application mobile design typography web design user experience design day 79 dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

made with Figma // icons by Luca Burgio

Alicja Kot
Alicja Kot

More by Alicja Kot

View profile
    • Like