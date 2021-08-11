Endi Pons

404_ Breathe daily ui ui design 404 page 404 minimalist ui
The dailyUI challenge #008 has "404 page" as a theme, and I wanted to do something really minimalist and functional : home button, search bar, and previous page button.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
