Sue Tran

Daily UI #002 - Credit card checkout

Sue Tran
Sue Tran
  • Save
Daily UI #002 - Credit card checkout ui card challenge cat cart 002 dailyui payment checkout credit card
Download color palette

My second shot on dribble ^^
Hope you like it :)
#DailyUI
#dailyuichallenge002
#creditcard #checkout

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Sue Tran
Sue Tran

More by Sue Tran

View profile
    • Like