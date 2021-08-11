Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sue Tran

Credit card checkout

Sue Tran
Sue Tran
  • Save
Credit card checkout ui card challenge cat cart 002 dailyui payment checkout credit card
Download color palette

My second shot on dribble ^^
Hope you like it :)
#DailyUI
#dailyuichallenge002
#creditcard #checkout

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Sue Tran
Sue Tran

More by Sue Tran

View profile
    • Like