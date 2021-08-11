Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Finance Application

Hey guys,

Splitup is a platform to manage and track your finance, one of the features is easy to split bill with your friends. Let me know your thoughts on this everyone!. Thanks!

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at pegah.ghoghayi@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
