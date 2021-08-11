Aurelija Naujokė

Northern Wide Plank Design

Aurelija Naujokė
Aurelija Naujokė
Hire Me
  • Save
Northern Wide Plank Design product curvy contrast floor wood interior style new homepage web design e-commerce clean
Northern Wide Plank Design product curvy contrast floor wood interior style new homepage web design e-commerce clean
Download color palette
  1. northern_wide_plank_design.png
  2. NWP_homepage.png

Design created for Northern Wide Plank in collaboration with Electric Maybe

"Northern Wide Plank has sought the globe and sourced one of a kind woods that are designed and crafted to inspire the creation of beautiful spaces..."

Check the attached design for a fullscreen view 🪁

Aurelija Naujokė
Aurelija Naujokė
UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Aurelija Naujokė

View profile
    • Like