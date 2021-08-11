Pepperplane

Entrostat Marketing Website UI

Pepperplane
Pepperplane
  • Save
Entrostat Marketing Website UI brand identity graphic design ux branding motion graphics graphic design animation ui
Entrostat Marketing Website UI brand identity graphic design ux branding motion graphics graphic design animation ui
Download color palette
  1. Comp 2.mp4
  2. Instagram post - 2a-1.png
  3. Instagram post - 2a.png

An overview of the Entrostat UI for their new website!

We also animated the gooey neon blobs and extending lines as part of their unique brand identity.

Pepperplane
Pepperplane
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Pepperplane

View profile
    • Like