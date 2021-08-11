Sultan

Logo Design For Cake Shop

Logo Design For Cake Shop businessidentity businesslogo logo design branding logo graphic design
This logo is all about the cake shop and how tasty and delicious it`s cakes are. The client wanted the logo design to be made with spoon and cake.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
    Like