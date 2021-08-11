Animals || Mobile App

Hi, Dribbbles🏀

So this is my exploration about Animal Event App - Ecommerce. This application is used to find the best Animal seen online Ticket for You.

Splash Screen, user will see a splash screen that contains tittle, image, and CTA Button to attracts user attention to Buy Ticket.

Home Screen, in the home menu the user can do a search, then there is a display of the New Animal , Popular which is divided according to categories so that the user is easy and interested in Animals buying Ticket.

Feel free to leave feedback on comment :)

Press L if you like it.

Have a project : uixanser@gmail.com

Another Dribbble: Dribbble

Thank you.