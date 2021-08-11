Enabled

Sticky - Mobile Kit & PWA for Restaurants & Food Apps

Enabled
Enabled
  • Save
Sticky - Mobile Kit & PWA for Restaurants & Food Apps css html restaurant website bootstrap delivery app fast food app fast food restaurant bistro app restaurant app app template food app food design app android ios mobile graphic design ui
Download color palette

😋 The most tasty Restaurant & Food mobile interface - Sticky!
✅ Explore it here -> https://1.envato.market/a1xmLM

Sticky offers a full restaurant & food pack to help you create your food oriented app or mobile website faster than ever. It has all the pages you need:

- 4 Homepage styles
- Product Cards
- Product Grid
- Product List
- 4 Product Page designs
- 3 Restaurant Menu styles
- 2 Cart Page designs
- Checkout
- Order Tracking
- Actions

And more! Combine existing pages or create your own using Sticky's copy & paste components. It's never been easier.

Enabled
Enabled

More by Enabled

View profile
    • Like