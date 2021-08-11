Afshin T2Y ✪
Minimal Car Icons

Afshin T2Y ✪ for Piqo Design
Minimal Car Icons icon pack iconly car icon car icons iconsset icon set icon design icons bmw illustration vector ui flat minimal icon car
Hey guys 🎈
A few years ago, I designed the icons of different car models
And I always wanted to publish it, but unfortunately this opportunity did not come until I finally prepared it today to show it to you and add it to Iconly Pro pack.
In these icons, I tried to design the icons of different cars in the most minimal way.

Hope you like it 🧡
