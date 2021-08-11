Vien Nguyen

We Are Hiring Banner

Vien Nguyen
Vien Nguyen
  • Save
We Are Hiring Banner technology talent social media marketing hiring digital banner design
Download color palette

Project: We Are Hiring Banner
Designed by Vien Nguyen - Produce of Base.vn

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/112924629/Minlux-Logo-Brand-Identity

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Vien Nguyen
Vien Nguyen

More by Vien Nguyen

View profile
    • Like